UrduPoint.com

EU, US Top Diplomats Confirm EU Panticipation In Any European Security Talks With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:50 AM

EU, US Top Diplomats Confirm EU Panticipation in Any European Security Talks With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed, during their phone talk, that any future negotiations with Russia on European security would take place in coordination and with the participation of the European Union, the European External Action Service said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken and High Representative Borrell took note of the proposals presented by the Russian Federation last week regarding Russia's views about the possible new security arrangements in Europe. They underlined the United States' and the EU's enduring partnership and shared commitments to Transatlantic security and to confronting common security challenges.

They agreed that any discussion about European security will happen in coordination and with participation of the European Union," the statement says.

Borrell and Blinken also discussed "the widening international impacts of China's unilateral actions, which all evidence suggests are severely impeding trade in goods not only with Lithuania, but now also impacting companies from other member states and the United States," it says.

"The HR/VP reiterated that the EU will stand together against all political pressures and coercive measures applied against any of its members," it says.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China European Union United States Lithuania All From

Recent Stories

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

14 minutes ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

14 minutes ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

14 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

1 hour ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

1 hour ago
 Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.