EU, US Top Diplomats Confirm EU Panticipation in Any European Security Talks With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed, during their phone talk, that any future negotiations with Russia on European security would take place in coordination and with the participation of the European Union, the European External Action Service said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken and High Representative Borrell took note of the proposals presented by the Russian Federation last week regarding Russia's views about the possible new security arrangements in Europe. They underlined the United States' and the EU's enduring partnership and shared commitments to Transatlantic security and to confronting common security challenges.

They agreed that any discussion about European security will happen in coordination and with participation of the European Union," the statement says.

Borrell and Blinken also discussed "the widening international impacts of China's unilateral actions, which all evidence suggests are severely impeding trade in goods not only with Lithuania, but now also impacting companies from other member states and the United States," it says.

"The HR/VP reiterated that the EU will stand together against all political pressures and coercive measures applied against any of its members," it says.