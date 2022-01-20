UrduPoint.com

EU, US Top Diplomats; NATO, OSCE Chiefs Discuss European Security

Published January 20, 2022



BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who currently chairs the OSCE, discussed diplomatic efforts around Russian security proposals in Europe and the situation around Ukraine.

"They discussed Russia's military build-up around Ukraine as well as ongoing bilateral and international diplomatic engagements related to Russian attempts to re-define security arrangements in Europe," the European External Action Service said in a statement following phone conversations.

The document notes that the quadripartite talks took place against the backdrop of consultations between partners, including with Ukraine, as well as on the eve of new negotiations between the United States and Russia.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Blinken on January 21 in Geneva was being prepared.

