EU, US, UK, Canada Set 10 Conditions for Sustained Assistance for Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and a number of other countries on Tuesday published 10 conditions for continuation of their development assistance for Afghanistan against the backdrop of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar.

Among the other signatories of the document are Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The EU and these countries collectively account for about 80 percent of the total development assistance provided to Afghanistan.

While reaffirming their readiness to support the Afghan government and people, the signatories outline 10 "key elements" they will take into account when "considering the continuation of their current development and budgetary support to Afghanistan."

"The participants agreed to advise the parties to the Intra-Afghan Negotiations that sovereign decisions made by Afghans in these talks about their country's future governing arrangements will determine donor development and budget support to Afghanistan," the document read.

The first five conditions outlined by the donors are "an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process that builds on the achievements made since 2001; a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire; commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights; inclusive nature of peace talks, agreement and its implementation; and "a meaningful, demonstrable fight against corruption.

The other prerequisites for the continued support are respect for Afghanistan's international obligations, including those related to the security of foreign missions; commitment to UN sustainable development goals; and commitments by the government and the Taliban to prevent any international terrorist groups from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of other countries, and their commitments to combat drug and human trafficking.

In addition, the foreign donors insist that any future government must continue to follow the principle of mutual accountability between Afghanistan and its international development partners. All humanitarian and development actors should also enjoy safe and unhindered access to those in need and have assistance delivered "free of any illegal taxes and levies."'

The intra-Afghan peace talks began in the Qatari capital of Doha in September. They became possible after the Taliban reached a landmark peace deal with the US in February. The negotiations, however, have not led to a reduction in violence so far. In contrast, the country has since witnessed fierce clashes between government forces and the radical movement in a number of provinces.