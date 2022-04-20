EU, US Will Strengthen Sanctions Against Russia in Coming Days - French Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The EU and the US will strengthen sanctions against Russia in the coming days, they will affect energy, the secretary of state at the French Foreign Ministry, Clement Beaune, said.

"Today, new sanctions against Russia were discussed between the United States, major European powers and international partners.

It was decided that the sanctions would be strengthened in the coming days. These restrictions will affect energy resources, in particular oil," Beaune said on the air of the LCI broadcaster.

He stressed that restrictions on oil supplies from Russia were necessary to "stop funding the war in Ukraine."