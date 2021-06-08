EU, US Will Work Together on Sanctions Against Human Rights Violators - Ambassador

The European Union (EU) will work together with the US on sanctions against those who commit repression and human rights violations around the world, the EU Ambassador to the US Stavros Lambrinidis said on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming EU-US summit next week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The European Union (EU) will work together with the US on sanctions against those who commit repression and human rights violations around the world, the EU Ambassador to the US Stavros Lambrinidis said on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming EU-US summit next week.

"Protecting people from war and repression, and working together [with US] on sanctions is going to be very important," Lambrinidis said during the event organized by the German Marshall Fund of the US. "You have to make sure that there can be a cost to be paid for that commitment [of human right violation] and that is where the European Union has come also recently in its own human rights sanctions regime that we applied first in the case of Navalny in Russia, but also in other countries.

"

Lambrinidis pointed out that the main idea behind sanctions is to send a strong message to those who are responsible for human rights violations as well as to impose a cost for it.

The EU-US summit is scheduled to take place on June 15 and will focus on a broad range of issues, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, response to common security threats, and climate change. US President Joe Biden is expected to take part in the summit as well as in the meeting with NATO member states' leaders the day before.