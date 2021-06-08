UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, US Will Work Together On Sanctions Against Human Rights Violators - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:43 PM

EU, US Will Work Together on Sanctions Against Human Rights Violators - Ambassador

The European Union (EU) will work together with the US on sanctions against those who commit repression and human rights violations around the world, the EU Ambassador to the US Stavros Lambrinidis said on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming EU-US summit next week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The European Union (EU) will work together with the US on sanctions against those who commit repression and human rights violations around the world, the EU Ambassador to the US Stavros Lambrinidis said on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming EU-US summit next week.

"Protecting people from war and repression, and working together [with US] on sanctions is going to be very important," Lambrinidis said during the event organized by the German Marshall Fund of the US. "You have to make sure that there can be a cost to be paid for that commitment [of human right violation] and that is where the European Union has come also recently in its own human rights sanctions regime that we applied first in the case of Navalny in Russia, but also in other countries.

"

Lambrinidis pointed out that the main idea behind sanctions is to send a strong message to those who are responsible for human rights violations as well as to impose a cost for it.

The EU-US summit is scheduled to take place on June 15 and will focus on a broad range of issues, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, response to common security threats, and climate change. US President Joe Biden is expected to take part in the summit as well as in the meeting with NATO member states' leaders the day before.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia German European Union June Event From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Ital ..

16 minutes ago

Claims That Russia Uses Energy Cooperation With EU ..

2 minutes ago

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested

2 minutes ago

9 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Thar ..

2 minutes ago

Miscreants behind Bahria Town violence: Shabir Qai ..

2 minutes ago

Colonial Pipeline CEO Admits Data Stolen in Ransom ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.