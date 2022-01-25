MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The European Union and the United States are working closely on a written response to Russia's security proposals, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"We are coordinating with the US as I could never had imagine, in a very close and permanent way, and now we are working on a written response that will be send this week to Russia answering their proposals," Borrell said at the "Europe in Danger: What next for EU security and defence?" event, co-organised by the European External Action Service and the EU Institute for Security Studies.