EU Uses Double Standards In Assessments Of Ryanair Incident - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:23 PM

The European Union uses double standards when assessing the Ryanair incident in Belarus, Russia's permanent representative to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov, said on Wednesday, also slamming the EU leaders' statement on the matter as illogical

After discussing the incident, the EU leaders condemned the "forced landing" of the plane in Minsk and called for releasing Nexta Telegram channel co-founder Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega, who was traveling with him.

"The EU once again followed the policy of double standards, this time it completely lost the sense of logic in the sequence of its assessments. In the same paragraph of the final statement ... there is call for an independent investigation, specifically through International Civil Aviation Organization, and a call for closing the airspace," Chizhov said, as aired by Russia-24.

