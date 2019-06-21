EU Very Concerned About Developments in Persian Gulf, Avoids Interference - Tusk

The European Union is closely following the developments in the Persian Gulf and is very concerned about the situation, but prefers not to intervene, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday at a press conference after EU summit

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The European Union is closely following the developments in the Persian Gulf and is very concerned about the situation, but prefers not to intervene, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday at a press conference after EU summit.

"I think sometimes it is better not to intervene. The biggest problems in our history has [been] always provoked by too active politics, and not too passive. Of course, we follow the situation closely and are very concerned about the developments in the Gulf region. But pragmatically, no reasons to prepare a specific European statement on this," he said, asked whether US-Iran tensions were discussed at the summit.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday that it had downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone in the coastal Hormozgan province, claiming that it had violated the country's airspace.

The US Central Command has, in turn, said that an Iranian missile shot down a Navy drone operating in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.

Reacting to the developments, US President Donald Trump initially said Iran had made "a very big mistake" but later told reporters he doubted that the drone was shot down intentionally. Some US lawmakers, however, have called for taking action against Iran.

The New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing senior US administration officials, that Trump had authorized strikes on a number of targets in Iran in response to the drone incident but subsequently called off his decision.