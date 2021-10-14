UrduPoint.com

EU Very Concerned Over Situation In Lebanon - European Commission

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:13 PM

EU Very Concerned Over Situation in Lebanon - European Commission

The European Union is very concerned over the situation in Lebanon after the shooting in Beirut and calls for calm, Peter Stano, the lead spokesman for foreign affairs of the European Commission, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The European Union is very concerned over the situation in Lebanon after the shooting in Beirut and calls for calm, Peter Stano, the lead spokesman for foreign affairs of the European Commission, said on Thursday.

"We are very concerned because this is the last the Lebanese people need to see. They don't need to see more confrontation and suffering, we regret that are people killed and injured and we call for calm and restrain," Stano told a press conference.

