EU, Vietnam Sign Free Trade Agreement - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) The European Union and Vietnam signed a free trade agreement on Sunday, which will remove 99 percent of customs duties in their bilateral trade, the European Commission said in a press release.

"The European Commission (EC) and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam welcome the signature of the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement on Sunday, 30 June 2019 in Hanoi ... They will promote further economic development and reinforce trade and investment ties between Viet Nam and the European Union, thereby deepening our cooperation and strengthening our long-lasting relations," the European Commission said.

The Free Trade Agreement provides for almost complete elimination of customs duties (99 percent) between the bloc and Vietnam.

As many as 65 percent of tariffs on exports from the European Union to Vietnam will be removed as soon as the agreement enters into force, while the rest will be canceled gradually over a 10-year period. As for the Vietnamese exports to the European Union, 71 percent of the duties will be removed after the agreement's entry into force and the rest will be canceled over a 7-year period.

Vietnam is the EU's second largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after Singapore, with a turnover of almost 50 billion Euros a year. The main EU imports from Vietnam constitute telecommunications equipment, clothing and food. The EU exports to Vietnam mainly include transport equipment and agricultural products.