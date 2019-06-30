UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, Vietnam Sign Free Trade Agreement - EU Commission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 10:10 PM

EU, Vietnam Sign Free Trade Agreement - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) The European Union and Vietnam signed a free trade agreement on Sunday, which will remove 99 percent of customs duties in their bilateral trade, the European Commission said in a press release.

"The European Commission (EC) and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam welcome the signature of the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement on Sunday, 30 June 2019 in Hanoi ... They will promote further economic development and reinforce trade and investment ties between Viet Nam and the European Union, thereby deepening our cooperation and strengthening our long-lasting relations," the European Commission said.

The Free Trade Agreement provides for almost complete elimination of customs duties (99 percent) between the bloc and Vietnam.

As many as 65 percent of tariffs on exports from the European Union to Vietnam will be removed as soon as the agreement enters into force, while the rest will be canceled gradually over a 10-year period. As for the Vietnamese exports to the European Union, 71 percent of the duties will be removed after the agreement's entry into force and the rest will be canceled over a 7-year period.

Vietnam is the EU's second largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after Singapore, with a turnover of almost 50 billion Euros a year. The main EU imports from Vietnam constitute telecommunications equipment, clothing and food. The EU exports to Vietnam mainly include transport equipment and agricultural products.

Related Topics

Exports European Union Singapore Hanoi Vietnam June Sunday 2019 From Government Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Youth climate activists, United Nations, UAE join ..

27 minutes ago

Public health issues help raise awareness about Cl ..

57 minutes ago

New project will ‘eclipse’ record-breaking Noo ..

2 hours ago

MOCCAE, ADGM, partner to accelerate sustainable fi ..

2 hours ago

Bucharest to host 10th World Arabian Horse Racing ..

3 hours ago

Bowardi, Mali PM discuss cooperation

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.