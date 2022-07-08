UrduPoint.com

EU, Vilnius Say Kaliningrad Transit Issue Will Be Solved Soon - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 08:23 PM

The European Commission and Lithuania make assurances that the issue with transit to the Kaliningrad region will be solved in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The European Commission and Lithuania make assurances that the issue with transit to the Kaliningrad region will be solved in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We continue the dialogue with the European Commission and Lithuania.

We are assured that the issue should be resolved in the near future," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.

Moscow counts on Brussels and Vilnius making "the right decision" and allowing unhindered transit to Russia's exclave.

"We will not wait forever. Once again we warn that if the situation does not stabilize in the coming days, then Russia will take tough measures against Lithuania and the European Union, the preparation of which has already been completed. They are resolving this issue for too long," Zakharova added.

