EU Visa Ban Idea Directed Against Russian People - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The idea of some European countries to ban Schengen visas for Russia is a serious decision and, if imposed, will be directed against Russian people, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We know that there are different points of view among Europeans on this matter (the ban on issuing Schengen visas for Russians). But we will be watching very carefully. But we will be watching very carefully. These are very serious decisions that can be imposed directly against our citizens," Peskov told reporters.