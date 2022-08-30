UrduPoint.com

EU Visa Ban Idea Directed Against Russian People - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 02:50 PM

EU Visa Ban Idea Directed Against Russian People - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The idea of some European countries to ban Schengen visas for Russia is a serious decision and, if imposed, will be directed against Russian people, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We know that there are different points of view among Europeans on this matter (the ban on issuing Schengen visas for Russians). But we will be watching very carefully. But we will be watching very carefully. These are very serious decisions that can be imposed directly against our citizens," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

25 minutes ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

1 hour ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

2 hours ago
 COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

3 hours ago
 '2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launc ..

'2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launched today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.