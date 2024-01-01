Open Menu

EU Visa-free Travel For Kosovo Enters Into Force

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2024 | 06:46 PM

A long-awaited European Union's visa liberalisation scheme allowing Kosovo nationals to travel to Europe's borderless zone without a visa came into force on Monday with the first travellers hailing it as a great relief

The new regime, which entered into force at midnight (2300 GMT Sunday), enables Kosovars into the passport-free Schengen zone without a visa for periods of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

The reform is perceived in Pristina as another step towards full recognition and a boost for the ambition of the country that proclaimed independence in 2008 to join the European Union.

"This is a great relief .

.. feels good," businessman Rushit Sopi told AFP before boarding a Pristina-Vienna flight.

He was among 20 winners of a quiz organised by the government within a public awareness campaign over the scheme.

The 48-year-old owner of a company manufacturing doors and windows flying almost regularly to the EU for business.

"Each visa cost me 300 Euros ($331). When I last changed my passport, I calculated that the EU visas alone in it cost me 2,500 euros."

European embassies in Pristina, notably those exposed to strong pressure to issue visas, such as the German consulate, had prepared for no visa D-Day.

