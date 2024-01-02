Open Menu

EU Visa-free Travel For Kosovo Enters Into Force

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2024 | 08:20 AM

EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) A long-awaited European Union visa liberalisation scheme allowing Kosovo nationals to travel to Europe's borderless zone without a visa came into force on Monday with the first travellers hailing it as a great relief.

The new regime, which entered into force at midnight (2300 GMT Sunday), enables Kosovars into the passport-free Schengen zone without a visa for periods of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

The reform is perceived in Pristina as another step towards full recognition and a boost for the ambition of the country that proclaimed independence in 2008 to join the European Union.

"This is a great relief ... feels good," businessman Rushit Sopi told AFP before boarding a Pristina-Vienna flight.

He was among 20 winners of a quiz organised by the government within a public awareness campaign over the scheme.

The 48-year-old owner of a company manufacturing doors and windows flying almost regularly to the EU for business.

"Each visa cost me 300 Euros ($331). When I last changed my passport, I calculated that the EU visas alone in it cost me 2,500 euros."

European embassies in Pristina, notably those exposed to strong pressure to issue visas, such as the German consulate, had prepared for no visa D-Day.

German ambassador Jorn Rohde himself issued the last visas to Kosovars a few days ago stressing that the visa era was "finally closing".

He also invited locals to visit his country for this summer's Euro football championship.

Related Topics

Football Business Europe German European Union Company Visit Pristina Independence Euro Visa Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

9 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

9 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

9 hours ago
 ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

9 hours ago
 Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

9 hours ago
NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells ..

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

9 hours ago
 Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environment ..

Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples

10 hours ago
 Nine injured during new year night celebratory fir ..

Nine injured during new year night celebratory firing, fireworks

10 hours ago
 CPO directs to take strict action against underage ..

CPO directs to take strict action against underage drivers, 5210 held

10 hours ago
 Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of N ..

Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's papers

10 hours ago
 PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punj ..

PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punjab: Nasir Shah

10 hours ago

More Stories From World