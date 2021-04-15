EU voices concern over Polish human rights row

The European Commission voiced concern on Thursday over a deepening row in Poland on appointing a new human rights ombudsman -- a politically sensitive post associated with the transition from communism

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Commission voiced concern on Thursday over a deepening row in Poland on appointing a new human rights ombudsman -- a politically sensitive post associated with the transition from communism.

The Constitutional Court in Warsaw earlier on Thursday ruled the current ombudsman, whose term expired months ago, can no longer stay in the position and lawmakers are preparing to vote for a fourth time on a possible replacement.

"The European Commission is following closely and with concern the developments relating to the Polish ombudsman," Commission spokesman Christian Wigand told reporters in Brussels.

"It is of paramount importance to ensure that this institution...remains independent, that its activity is not hindered, and that its effective operation is preserved," he said.