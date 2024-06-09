EU voters head to polls on last day of marathon elections

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Voters across Europe cast their ballots Sunday on the final -- and biggest -- day of elections for the EU's parliament, with far-right parties expected to make gains at a pivotal time for the bloc.

Polling stations opened in 21 member countries, including heavy hitters France and Germany, for the vote that helps shape the European Union's direction over the next five years.

"These elections are crucial because the European Parliament must start to play its rightful role," Kostas Karagiannis told AFP as he emerged from a polling station in Athens.

The vote comes as the continent is confronted with Russia's war in Ukraine, global trade and industrial tensions marked by US-China rivalry, a climate emergency and a West that within months may have to adapt to a new Donald Trump presidency.

More than 360 million people were eligible to vote across the EU's 27 nations in the elections that started Thursday -- although only a fraction are expected to cast their ballots.

The outcome will determine the makeup of the EU's next parliament that helps decide who runs the powerful European Commission, with German conservative Ursula von der Leyen vying for a second term in charge.

While centrist mainstream parties are predicted to hold most of the incoming European Parliament's 720 seats, polls suggest they will be weakened by a stronger far right pushing the bloc towards ultra-conservatism.

Preliminary results are expected Sunday evening.

Many European voters, hammered by a high cost of living and fearing immigrants to be the source of social ills, are increasingly persuaded by populist messaging.

Hungarian voter Ferenc Hamori, 54, said he wanted to see the EU led more by politicians like his country's right-wing premier Viktor Orban -- even though he expected him to remain "outnumbered in Brussels".

In countries close to Russia, the spectre of the threat from Moscow was a major motivation.

"I would like to see greater security," doctor Andrzej Zmiejewski, 51, said after voting in Poland's capital Warsaw.