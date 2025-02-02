Open Menu

EU Vows Firm Response If Trump Unleashes Tariffs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 10:20 PM

EU vows firm response if Trump unleashes tariffs

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The European Union insisted Sunday it would retaliate "firmly" if US President Donald Trump hit it with tariffs, as Brussels decried his sweeping measures against Canada, Mexico and China.

Brussels until now has said it hopes to avoid a trade conflict with Trump through negotiation.

But on Friday the US leader doubled down by saying he "absolutely" planned to target the EU in future, after first slapping levies on his North American neighbours and China.

"The European Union regrets the US decision to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China," said a spokesman for the European Commission.

"Tariffs create unnecessary economic disruption and drive inflation. They are hurtful to all sides."

The spokesman said "the EU would respond firmly to any trading partner that unfairly or arbitrarily imposes tariffs on EU goods".

"At this time, we are not aware of any additional tariffs being imposed on EU products," he added.

He said the 27-nation EU remained committed to low tariffs to "drive growth and economic stability within a strong, rules-based trading system".

And he reiterated the EU's commitment to its trade and investment relationship with the United States -- "the biggest in the world".

"There is a lot at stake," said the spokesman. "We should both be looking at strengthening this relationship."

Trump has not hidden his enmity for the EU, accusing it of treating the United States "very, very unfairly" on trade.

Tensions have also risen over his repeated insistence that he wants to take Greenland from EU member Denmark.

Back in 2018, during his first term, Trump imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports -- leading the EU to respond with its own higher duties.

As a result, Europe has been gaming out scenarios for months to ensure it is ready this time around, should he decide to unleash a new trade conflict with the bloc.

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with ..

OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..

38 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

38 minutes ago
 From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: S ..

From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..

38 minutes ago
 China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput ..

China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025

53 minutes ago
 King of Jordan to meet US president at White House ..

King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners o ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition

1 hour ago
Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presen ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage enhances its presence in Cairo Book Fair

2 hours ago
 FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over ..

FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 2024

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024

3 hours ago
 M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic ..

M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance

4 hours ago
 UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter ..

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games

6 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World