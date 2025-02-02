EU Vows Firm Response If Trump Unleashes Tariffs
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The European Union insisted Sunday it would retaliate "firmly" if US President Donald Trump hit it with tariffs, as Brussels decried his sweeping measures against Canada, Mexico and China.
Brussels until now has said it hopes to avoid a trade conflict with Trump through negotiation.
But on Friday the US leader doubled down by saying he "absolutely" planned to target the EU in future, after first slapping levies on his North American neighbours and China.
"The European Union regrets the US decision to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China," said a spokesman for the European Commission.
"Tariffs create unnecessary economic disruption and drive inflation. They are hurtful to all sides."
The spokesman said "the EU would respond firmly to any trading partner that unfairly or arbitrarily imposes tariffs on EU goods".
"At this time, we are not aware of any additional tariffs being imposed on EU products," he added.
He said the 27-nation EU remained committed to low tariffs to "drive growth and economic stability within a strong, rules-based trading system".
And he reiterated the EU's commitment to its trade and investment relationship with the United States -- "the biggest in the world".
"There is a lot at stake," said the spokesman. "We should both be looking at strengthening this relationship."
Trump has not hidden his enmity for the EU, accusing it of treating the United States "very, very unfairly" on trade.
Tensions have also risen over his repeated insistence that he wants to take Greenland from EU member Denmark.
Back in 2018, during his first term, Trump imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports -- leading the EU to respond with its own higher duties.
As a result, Europe has been gaming out scenarios for months to ensure it is ready this time around, should he decide to unleash a new trade conflict with the bloc.
