Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The European Union said Tuesday it was eyeing more support for Afghanistan's neighbours as a senior official warned fighting could force half a million people to flee abroad.

"The first priority is to continue to provide the best possible support according to the means available to those countries that are the most affected," a senior EU official said.

"So it's important to continue strengthening direct support to those countries and the different types of organisations, non-governmental organisations or international organisations that are present in the field and providing assistance to displaced persons and refugees.

" The 27-nation bloc is nervously watching as the Taliban sweeps across the conflict-wracked country as foreign troops depart.

Brussels fears the violence could lead to a repeat of the 2015 crisis that saw around a million migrants -- many from Syria -- arrive in the EU and sparked major political problems at home.

The United Nations says that so far this year there have been no "large-scale displacements" across Afghanistan's borders despite the Taliban's advance.

And the EU official said that the number of arrivals from Afghanistan since the start of January was around 4,000, 25 percent lower than in 2020.