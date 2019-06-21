EU Vows to Boost Defense Investment, Continue Cooperation With NATO - Statement

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The European Union will enhance its defense investment and continue cooperation with its NATO partners, the European Council said on Thursday, following a meeting on the bloc's new strategic agenda 2019-2024.

European leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday for a major two-day summit to discuss the best equipped for top posts for the bloc, as well as sanctions against Russia, climate change, global security and other issues.

"The EU also needs to take greater responsibility for its own security and defence, in particular by enhancing defence investment, capability development and operational readiness," the statement, released following the meeting, said.

The bloc continued to develop cooperation with its allies across the Atlantic and NATO members.

"[The European Union] will cooperate closely with NATO, in full respect of the principles set out in the Treaties and by the European Council, including the principles of inclusiveness, reciprocity and decision-making autonomy of the EU," it added.

The union vowed to increase resources to shield the member states from cyberattacks and fake news.

"We must protect our societies from malicious cyber activities, hybrid threats and disinformation originating from hostile State and non-State actors. Addressing such threats requires a comprehensive approach with more cooperation, more coordination, more resources and more technological capacities," it added.

The second part of the summit is due to take place on Friday.