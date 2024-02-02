Open Menu

EU Vows To Ease 'administrative Burdens' On Farmers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that Brussels would put forward plans to ease rules and red tape criticised by farmers protesting across Europe.

The head of the bloc's executive arm said a proposal "to work on reducing these administrative burdens" would be presented at an upcoming meeting of EU ministers.

Angry farmers have protested in Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania in recent weeks.

Their demands include lower taxes, cheaper electricity and fuel and stronger import controls. There is also fury over EU rules that they say make farming more difficult.

Von der Leyen stressed Brussels was listening to farmers, especially since the bloc kicked off a "strategic dialogue" with representatives from Europe's agri-food sector.

The initiative launched last week will continue several weeks and seeks to find a consensus for Europe's farming future over the next five to 15 years.

"The aim is that together, we develop an idea, a vision and a roadmap, how to reach our common goals," von der Leyen told a press conference after EU leaders met in Brussels to discuss aid to Ukraine.

The farmers' grievances include the EU's negotiations with the South American bloc, Mercosur, whose founding members are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

They worry any EU-Mercosur trade agreement would further depress their produce prices and increase competition from exporting nations that are not bound by strict and costly EU environmental laws.

Von der Leyen insisted the European Union was aware of the concerns.

"Of course we have to defend legitimate interests of farmers in our trade negotiations in particular, in ensuring a level playing field in terms of standards when we have trade agreements," she said.

