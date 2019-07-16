UrduPoint.com
EU Vows To Expand Measures Targeting Venezuela If Settlement Talks End Without Results

EU Vows to Expand Measures Targeting Venezuela If Settlement Talks End Without Results

Brussels will expand its measures targeting Venezuela if the peace talks between the government and the opposition bring about no concrete results, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said Tuesday

On Monday, a delegation of Venezuelan government arrived in Barbados for a new round of Norway-mediated peace talks with the opposition.

On Monday, a delegation of Venezuelan government arrived in Barbados for a new round of Norway-mediated peace talks with the opposition.

"In case there are no concrete results from the ongoing negotiations, the EU will further expand its targeted measures. It also recalls that these measures can be reversed in case substantial progress is made towards the restoration of democracy, rule of law and human rights in Venezuela," the statement read.

Mogherini called for an immediate halt of the widespread human rights violations in the country, an urgent political solution through "a democratic and Venezuelan-owned process leading to free and fair presidential elections," and cooperation among all international actors.

Venezuela is experiencing a political crisis that intensified in January after the US-backed opposition leader, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president. The United States, as well as the European Union, imposed sanctions on Venezuela and froze its assets. The state's incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of orchestrating a change of government in order to claim Venezuelan natural resources.

Since May, Caracas and the Venezuelan opposition have been engaged in talks mediated by the Norwegian government. On July 12, Hector Rodriguez, the governor of the state of Miranda, said that the Venezuelan government and opposition had agreed to engage in a permanent peace dialogue as a result of three-day talks that took place in Barbados in the first week of July.

