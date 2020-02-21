EU Vows to Help Georgia Step Up Security Against Cyberattacks - Foreign Policy Chief

The European Union denounced on Friday the October cyberattacks on Georgia and promised Tbilisi to help strengthen security in the virtual space, EU High Representative on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The European Union denounced on Friday the October cyberattacks on Georgia and promised Tbilisi to help strengthen security in the virtual space, EU High Representative on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"On 28 October 2019, Georgia was the victim of a targeted cyber-attack causing damage to their social and economic infrastructure. ... Today, the European Union and its Member States condemn the cyber-attack and will continue to assist Georgia in increasing its cyber resilience," the statement read.

On Thursday, Georgia, without presenting any evidence, accused Moscow of being involved in the 2019 cyberattacks targeting the websites of the Georgian president, the judiciary and various municipal districts, as well as businesses and media organizations.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Canada have already condemned the alleged Russian interference.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that Georgia's accusations were not based on any evidence and criticized Tbilisi for its reluctance to abandon its hostile approach toward Moscow. Russia believes that the two countries should overcome their differences and continue the normalization of bilateral relations, as it will benefit both nations.