EU Vows to Retaliate Expulsion of Ambassador From Caracas - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The European Union condemns Caracas' decision to expel the bloc's ambassador from Venezuela and vows to retaliate, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, the head of the EU mission in Caracas, must leave the Latin American country in the next 72 hours.

Maduro explained his decision by the EU expanding sanctions against his country.

"We condemn and reject the expulsion of the EU ambassador to Caracas. The EU will take the usual necessary measures in this case on the principle of reciprocity," Borrell said.

The Council of the EU has recently added 11 leading Venezuelan officials to the list of those subject to restrictive measures, because of "their role in acts and decisions undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela."