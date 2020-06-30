UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Vows To Retaliate Expulsion Of Ambassador From Caracas - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:31 PM

EU Vows to Retaliate Expulsion of Ambassador From Caracas - Borrell

The European Union condemns Caracas' decision to expel the bloc's ambassador from Venezuela and vows to retaliate, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The European Union condemns Caracas' decision to expel the bloc's ambassador from Venezuela and vows to retaliate, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, the head of the EU mission in Caracas, must leave the Latin American country in the next 72 hours.

Maduro explained his decision by the EU expanding sanctions against his country.

"We condemn and reject the expulsion of the EU ambassador to Caracas. The EU will take the usual necessary measures in this case on the principle of reciprocity," Borrell said.

The Council of the EU has recently added 11 leading Venezuelan officials to the list of those subject to restrictive measures, because of "their role in acts and decisions undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela."

Related Topics

Democracy European Union Caracas Venezuela From

Recent Stories

AC Takht Bhai holds meeting with PM Tiger Force

59 seconds ago

WAPDA provides 37.4 billion units to national grid ..

1 minute ago

SDPW completes the building of Al Suyoh and Al Ham ..

47 minutes ago

Supreme Legislation Committee launches legislative ..

48 minutes ago

Special Olympics selects Kazan, Russia, to host la ..

48 minutes ago

Inquiry marks for irregular vehicles' hiring by WA ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.