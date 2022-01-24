EU Vows to Support Ukraine in Fight Against Cyber, Hybrid Threats

The European Union said on Monday that it will support Kievin its fight against cyber and hybrid threats, adding that it will also assist in preparation of Ukraine's military

"The Council also reiterates the importance of further strengthening the resilience and response capabilities of the EU and of our close partners against cyber-and hybrid attacks, foreign information manipulation and interference, including disinformation.

The Council calls on the High Representative and the Commission to intensify the work to this effect," a statement on conclusions following the Foreign Affairc Council meeting read.

The EU is "defining modalities" of support to Kiev also in the area of professional education of armed forces, the statement read.