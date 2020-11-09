EU Waiting for Biden to Take Office Before Commenting on Future Relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The European Union is waiting for US President-elect Joe Biden to take office before commenting on the future bilateral relations, and hopes to address common challenges in cooperation, the European Commission's spokespersons said on Monday.

Biden is projected to secure over 270 electoral vote that he needs to take the White House. However, incumbent President Donald Trump stressed that the election was far from over and he would dispute the result in courts.

"I think we should take things at one step at a time. We've had now a process in the United States which has been ongoing for a while and which now led to us welcoming the victory in the election of Joe Biden .

.. Clearly, it's still very early days. I think that the EU is waiting for new the president-elect to take office before starting to comment on what this will imply when it comes to our relationship," Eric Mamer said at a briefing.

"We are now looking forward to cooperation with the new administration, and the spirit of cooperation will be based on shared principles ... We want to combat all of the challenges that there are in the world today," Peter Stano added.