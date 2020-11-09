UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Waiting For Biden To Take Office Before Commenting On Future Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:02 PM

EU Waiting for Biden to Take Office Before Commenting on Future Relations

The European Union is waiting for US President-elect Joe Biden to take office before commenting on the future bilateral relations, and hopes to address common challenges in cooperation, the European Commission's spokespersons said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The European Union is waiting for US President-elect Joe Biden to take office before commenting on the future bilateral relations, and hopes to address common challenges in cooperation, the European Commission's spokespersons said on Monday.

Biden is projected to secure over 270 electoral vote that he needs to take the White House. However, incumbent President Donald Trump stressed that the election was far from over and he would dispute the result in courts.

"I think we should take things at one step at a time. We've had now a process in the United States which has been ongoing for a while and which now led to us welcoming the victory in the election of Joe Biden .

.. Clearly, it's still very early days. I think that the EU is waiting for new the president-elect to take office before starting to comment on what this will imply when it comes to our relationship," Eric Mamer said at a briefing.

"We are now looking forward to cooperation with the new administration, and the spirit of cooperation will be based on shared principles ... We want to combat all of the challenges that there are in the world today," Peter Stano added.

Related Topics

Election World Vote White House European Union Trump United States All From

Recent Stories

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

5 minutes ago

Americans rectified their mistake by removing Trum ..

20 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbek Minister of Inves ..

21 minutes ago

Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team c ..

30 minutes ago

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia ..

31 minutes ago

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.