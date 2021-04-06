UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Waiting For EMA Conclusions On AstraZeneca's Link To Blood Clotting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

EU Waiting for EMA Conclusions on AstraZeneca's Link to Blood Clotting

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The European Commission is still waiting for the EU drug regulator to share its findings on a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare cases of blood clots, a spokesman for health said Tuesday.

"This link is currently being investigated by the EMA. Some follow-up was done last week. This week, there is going to be a meeting of the PRAC [drug safety] committee... We hope to hear from the EMA about this possible connection at some point," Stefan De Keersmaecker told reporters.

Marco Cavaleri, a senior official at the European Medicines Agency told an Italian newspaper, Il Messaggero, that there was clearly a link between the COVID-19 vaccine and blood clotting in the brain of younger patients.

Cavaleri said he understood that the EMA investigation into AstraZeneca was focused on the cerebral thromboses in patients with a low count of platelets. He said these cases occurred more often than expected when compared to the general population.

Several countries have restricted the use of AstraZeneca in people under the age of 60, pending EMA's conclusions. EMA did not rule out a "casual link" between the cases of clots forming in the brain and the vaccine but said the benefits outweighed the risks.

Related Topics

From Share Blood

Recent Stories

Kazakh President Receives Sputnik V Vaccine, Feels ..

4 minutes ago

FAC issue guidelines for cotton farmers applicable ..

4 minutes ago

Residents to get food items at subsidized rate dur ..

5 minutes ago

Schools in corona affected areas in KP to remain c ..

5 minutes ago

UNHCR discloses 49.7 mln USD needed to deal with n ..

10 minutes ago

N. Korea Confirms Skipping Tokyo Olympics to Inter ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.