UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Waiting For Next UK Steps After Lawmakers Put Brexit Bill In Limbo

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:50 AM

EU Waiting for Next UK Steps After Lawmakers Put Brexit Bill in Limbo

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The European Commission expects the UK government to inform it about the next steps after the British parliament rejected a tight schedule on the Brexit bill.

The House of Commons first passed the withdrawal bill by a slim majority, allowing it to move to the next phase of debates, but voted to scrutinize it past this Thursday's deadline proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, causing him to pause the legislation.

"EU Commission takes note of tonight's result and expects the U.K. government to inform us about the next steps," Mina Andreeva, the spokeswoman for the European Union's executive body, tweeted.

She added that European Council President Donald Tusk was consulting EU leaders on the UK parliament's request for an extension to the exit process until January 31 next year.

Johnson said in parliament that he next planned to speak to the EU member states about whether they were going to grant his country that delay, which he personally disapproves of. Debates on his Brexit deal will remain frozen until the European Union makes its decision known.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union United Kingdom Brexit January Government Slim

Recent Stories

Citizens decry over absence of parking area outsid ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency participates in 70th Internationa ..

2 hours ago

Innovation, disruption and global expansion take c ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police reviews plans, preparations for Expo ..

2 hours ago

Rival Libyan Armies Disregard Laws of War - Watchd ..

53 minutes ago

PTI govt ready to hold talks with opposition: Gove ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.