EU Waiting for Second Part of Membership Questionnaire From Ukraine - Spokesperson

The European Union has received the first part of Ukraine's questionnaire for obtaining EU candidate status and is waiting for the second part, Eric Mamer, the chief spokesperson of the European Commission, said on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday turned in Kiev's questionnaire to EU Ambassador in Ukraine Matti Maasikas.

"The Ukrainian authorities did deliver the answers to the first part of the questionnaire, we are waiting for the answer to the second part of the questionnaire, and after that, we will be working diligently in order to produce our opinion. But we are not going to be offering a specific timeline on this," Mamer told reporters.

