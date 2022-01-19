UrduPoint.com

EU Waits For China's Actions To Resume Dialogue, Lift Sanctions - Macron

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 05:54 PM

EU Waits for China's Actions to Resume Dialogue, Lift Sanctions - Macron

Europe waits for China's actions so that it can resume the Beijing-Brussels dialogue and lift sanctions from the Asian country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Europe waits for China's actions so that it can resume the Beijing-Brussels dialogue and lift sanctions from the Asian country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"The ball is now on Chinese side, with the dialogue being stopped. We are waiting for the ball to be returned and the dialogue to be resumed so that sanctions could be lifted," Macron said at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

