EU Wanted to Prolong Review of Russia Sanctions Up to One Year, Hungary Opposed - Budapest

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The European Union has made an attempt to increase the period of review of the sanctions lists against Russia from six months to a year while discussing the 10tha sanctions package, but Budapest has not supported it, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"But we were sticking to the methodology that the sanction list and or delistings must be reviewed every six months. There was attempt to prolong it to 12 months, but we rejected that to stay at six months," the minister said.

On Thursday, the EU once again failed to agree on the 10th sanctions package against Russia, with discussions set to continue on Friday.