UrduPoint.com

EU Wanted To Prolong Review Of Russia Sanctions Up To One Year, Hungary Opposed - Budapest

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 08:50 AM

EU Wanted to Prolong Review of Russia Sanctions Up to One Year, Hungary Opposed - Budapest

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The European Union has made an attempt to increase the period of review of the sanctions lists against Russia from six months to a year while discussing the 10tha sanctions package, but Budapest has not supported it, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"But we were sticking to the methodology that the sanction list and or delistings must be reviewed every six months. There was attempt to prolong it to 12 months, but we rejected that to stay at six months," the minister said.

On Thursday, the EU once again failed to agree on the 10th sanctions package against Russia, with discussions set to continue on Friday.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Budapest From

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

8 hours ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

8 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

9 hours ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

9 hours ago
 Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final ..

Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final place

9 hours ago
 Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 L ..

Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- W ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.