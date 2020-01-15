UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Wants 5-Year Plan To Improve Relations With Russia - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:18 PM

EU Wants 5-Year Plan to Improve Relations With Russia - Ambassador

The European Union and Russia must make use of the coming five years to improve their bilateral relations, European Union's Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The European Union and Russia must make use of the coming five years to improve their bilateral relations, European Union's Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said Wednesday.

"I think we have to sit down seriously and look at the perspectives for five years at least because the [European] Commission's term is five years and also President [Vladimir] Putin's mandate is also until 2024. We have to decide whether we want to spend the next five years as the last five years or whether we find a new formula," Ederer said at the Gaidar Economic Forum in Moscow.

The Ambassador went on to note several areas in which both Russian and European interests appear to be converging, adding that this may serve as a basis for a detente in relations.

"We have seen a number of positive developments last year, Russia returning to the parliament assembly of the council of Europe, progress of Minsk process and we have seen successful trilateral gas negotiations. I think we built a basis of minimal trust where we proved to each other that we can do things together. I will certainly advocate in Brussels that we should use this window of opportunity. It takes two to tango," Ederer said.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Europe Parliament European Union Minsk Brussels Progress Vladimir Putin May Gas

Recent Stories

Arada reports 33% growth in sales during full-year ..

6 minutes ago

NYUAD alumnus wins Zayed Sustainability Prize for ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad commits to zero net carbon emissions by 205 ..

6 minutes ago

Babar Azam makes space in the best one-day team of ..

9 minutes ago

India, Russia Need to Join Forces in High-Tech Sec ..

2 minutes ago

Australia Promises Nearly $70Mln in Relief to Fire ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.