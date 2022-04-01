EU Wants China 'at Least Not Interfere With' EU Sanctions Against Russia - Von Der Leyen

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The European Union made it very clear that China should "if not support, at least not interfere with" EU sanctions against Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference after the EU-China Summit.

"We also made very clear that China should, if not support, at least not interfere with our sanctions," von der Leyen said.