EU Wants Deal With UK As Neighbor, But Not At Any Price - Von Der Leyen

Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:55 PM

The European Union wants a deal with the United Kingdom as a neighbor, but not at any price, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Friday

On Thursday, von der Leyen announced the commission's decision to take the first step in the infringement procedure against the UK over Internal Market Bill, which contradicts the Withdrawal Agreement.

"We want a deal because we think it is better to have a deal as neighbors, also on top of these COVID times, with this devastating impact on the economies.

It is good to have a deal, but not at any price," von der Leyen told reporters.

The president reiterated the EU's concerns over the UK bill and the fact that it contradicts the protocol on Northern Ireland, in particular. Regarding further talks, von der Leyen said "where there is a will, there is a way," and pointed out that there had been progress on many issues, although the most difficult ones such as the level-playing field remained open.

