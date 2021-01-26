EU Wants Full Transparency Regarding Export of Vaccines From Its Territory - Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The European Union wants pharmaceutical companies that produce vaccines against COVID-19 on its territory to provide full information regarding the export of the vaccines to the third countries, and intends to oblige the manufacturers to notify the bloc in advance on their plans to export vaccines, European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides said on Monday.

"We want clarity on transactions and full transparency concerning the export of vaccines from the EU. In the future, all companies producing vaccines against COVID-19 in the EU will have to provide early notification whenever they want to export vaccines to third countries. Humanitarian deliveries are, of course, not affected by this," Kyriakides said in a press statement.

"The European Union will take any action required to protect its citizens and their rights," Kyriakides said.

On Friday, Kyriakides said that UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced delays in the delivery of vaccines against COVID-19 to the EU. The bloc has an agreement with AstraZeneca for up to 400 million doses of its vaccine, which was developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford. Earlier in the day, Kyriakides demanded AstraZeneca deliver all the pre-paid doses against the coronavirus and provide a report on its activities.