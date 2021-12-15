EU Wants Good Relations With Russia, It Depends On Moscow's Actions - Von Der Leyen
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:46 PM
The EU seeks to have good relations with Russia but everything depends on Moscow's actions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday
"Of course, we want good relations with Russia, but whether this is possible, this depends, first and forest, on Russia's behavior," von der Leyen said during her speech at the European Parliament plenary session ahead of the European� Council.