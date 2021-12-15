UrduPoint.com

The EU seeks to have good relations with Russia but everything depends on Moscow's actions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The EU seeks to have good relations with Russia but everything depends on Moscow's actions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"Of course, we want good relations with Russia, but whether this is possible, this depends, first and forest, on Russia's behavior," von der Leyen said during her speech at the European Parliament plenary session ahead of the European� Council.

