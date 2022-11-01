UrduPoint.com

EU Wants Grain Deal Extended Beyond November, Urges Russia To Resume Deal - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 01:50 AM

EU Wants Grain Deal Extended Beyond November, Urges Russia to Resume Deal - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The European Union would like to see the grain deal extended beyond November and calls on Russia to reverse the decision to suspend the deal, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The European Union condemns Russia's suspension of Black Sea Grain Initiative and urges Russia to reverse its decision and to immediately resume the implementation of the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative. The EU strongly supports the United Nations Secretary-General's call for the extension of the initiative beyond its current period ending in November," Borrell said in a statement, published by the Council.

The grain deal is of vital importance for global food security, especially for the countries in need, top EU diplomat said, adding that the deal made it possible to bring over 9.5 million tonnes of grain to the global market.

"The EU and its member states will continue to respond to the global food security crisis and support timely and stable delivery of Ukrainian agricultural products to global markets," Borrell added.

On October 29, Russia said it was suspending participation in the grain deal after Ukraine attacked Russian military and civilian vessels in the bay of Sevastopol. The Russian Defense Ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK military specialists, with Ukraine using the Black Sea grain deal security corridor. The traffic along the security corridor has been suspended until the situation is clarified.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Chumakov said on Monday that the grain deal was not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that only 3% to 5% of grain deal supplies went to the poorest countries, while some 35% headed to the EU and 34% to Turkey.

