EU Wants Kosovo, Western Balkan States To Join Bloc As Full-Fledged Members- Von Der Leyen

Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

EU Wants Kosovo, Western Balkan States to Join Bloc as Full-Fledged Members- Von Der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The European Union wants Kosovo and all Western Balkan countries to become full-fledged members of the bloc, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

The EU body's chief is currently on a visit to the self-proclaimed republic. The trip comes ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit.

"We want a future where Kosovo and all the Western Balkans are part of the EU, that is what we are working for. We have come a long way we have made a lot of progress, we never lose sight of the goal that is all western Balkans, and Kosovo to be part of the EU," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Montenegro are among the Western Balkan nations whose EU membership is currently pending. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo are potential candidates.

