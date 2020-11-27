EU Wants to Alienate Russia From Ukraine, Moldova, Bring Them Closer to NATO - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The European Union plans to force Russia out of Ukraine and Moldova, and promote the two countries' integration into NATO, this could be done within the EU Eastern Partnership initiative, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

Lukashenko said that the Belarusuan State Security Committee recently briefed him on Western nations' plans. According to Lukashenko, the Security Committee claims that a foreign minister of a EU country said ahead of the Moldovan presidential election that the EU plans to force Russia out of Ukraine and Moldova, and push for the countries' NATO integration.

Apart from that, a US official said that Washington seeks disintegration in Russia, with broader mandate for local authorities and limited Federal government, the Belarusian president continued. Washington believes that the current Russian leadership could lose power due to the events in Belarus, Lukashenko continued, citing the Belarusian State Security Committee.