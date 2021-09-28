EU Wants to 'Bring Moldova Closer' Based on Common Values, Restarts Security Dialogue

The European Union wants to bring Moldova closer based on common values such as democracy and the rule of law, and is seeking to restart bilateral dialogue on security and defense, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The European Union wants to bring Moldova closer based on common values such as democracy and the rule of law, and is seeking to restart bilateral dialogue on security and defense, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday.

"We have clear objectives, to bring Moldova closer to the EU, based on our common values of democracy, the rule of law and the respect of human rights," Josep Borrell said at a joint press conference with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita.

The sides also agreed to relaunch bilateral consultations on defense and security so they could identify more areas for further cooperation, the diplomat added.

Gavrilita is on an official visit to Brussels, trying to enlist support from the European Union for the implementation of her governmental program.

In June, the European Commission announced a support package to assist the Moldovan economy, under which up to 600 million Euros ($702 million) is to be raised in three years. The main condition for financial support is a reform-oriented policy of the government.