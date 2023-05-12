UrduPoint.com

EU Wants To Continue Cooperating With China On Global Issues - Dutch Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The European Union wants to continue cooperating with China on topics of global importance such as climate change, safety and security issues, despite existing concerns, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Friday.

"Clearly, we want to continue to engage with China on safety and security, on business, on climate change, which is a topic which affects the whole world and yet at the same time there are also various reasons for concern," Hoekstra said, ahead of the EU foreign ministers' informal meeting in Stockholm.

He noted that the EU is concerned with alleged human rights violations in China and "threats" Beijing poses to the bloc's cybersecurity. The Dutch minister also said that the bloc seeks partnership with China, however, he warned against being "naive" while engaging in this regard.

The EU foreign ministers are going to discuss the Ukraine conflict and EU-China relations during their two-day talks in Sweden on Friday-Saturday.

