UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Wants To Maintain Dialogue With Russia, Expand Cooperation On Some Issues - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:13 PM

EU Wants to Maintain Dialogue With Russia, Expand Cooperation on Some Issues - Borrell

The European Union wants to maintain communication with Russia and expand cooperation on issues that are of mutual interest, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The European Union wants to maintain communication with Russia and expand cooperation on issues that are of mutual interest, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Borrell spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The conversation concerned, among other topics, the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, whom the EU believes to have been poisoned. Borrell informed Lavrov that the EU was preparing to impose sanctions on people it thought to be behind the poisoning.

"As illustrated by the phone call, the High Representative reiterated that the European Union wishes to maintain open channels of communication with Russia and to enhance cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

The European Union will continue to defend its interests and values, including respect for international law and fundamental rights," the press release read.

Borrell and Lavrov discussed the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Borrell "thanked Minister Lavrov for his efforts in negotiating the 10 October ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and stressed the need for this ceasefire to be strictly observed."

Regarding Belarus, Borrell called on Russia as an OSCE member to support the organization's proposal to mediate the national dialogue in Belarus. Borrel told Lavrov that the EU Foreign Affairs Council had backed the idea of new sanctions against Belarus, which would target President Alexander Lukashenko.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Armenia Azerbaijan Belarus October Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

31 minutes ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

31 minutes ago

Tunisia reinstates curfews as virus cases mount

15 minutes ago

12 civilians killed in central Mali attack

15 minutes ago

Global oil demand to recover by 2022: Aramco

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.