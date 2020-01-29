UrduPoint.com
EU Wants To Offer UK Post-Brexit Zero-Tariff Free Trade Deal - Commission Chief

Wed 29th January 2020

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The European Union is ready to offer the departing United Kingdom a zero-tariff, zero-quota free trade pact, the European Commission's president said Wednesday.

The European Parliament is debating the Withdrawal Agreement at a plenary session in Brussels. It is largely expected to endorse the "divorce deal" that paves the way for the UK's exit on Friday.

"We are considering a free trade agreement with zero tariffs and zero quotas. This would be unique.

No other agreement offers such an access to our single market," Ursula von der Leyen said.

The precondition is that UK businesses compete with their EU rivals on a level playing field. The more the UK does to meet EU social protection and other standards the more access it will gain, she said.

She warned that no new EU-UK partnership would bring back the benefits of being a full EU member because the European Union had a duty to seek the best for its industries and agriculture businesses.

