EU Wants to Save Iran Nuclear Deal, Would Welcome Progress Beyond JCPOA - Mogherini

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The European Union wants to save Iran nuclear deal, but would welcome any extra progress beyond the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Friday.

"My specific role, not just for the European Union but also for a clear mandate that we received by the UN Security Council, is to preserve the full implementation of the existing agreement. Again, if something else can be built on it, this would be welcomed and accompanied by the European Union," Mogherini told a press conference.

The EU top diplomat said that there had been a coordination meeting earlier on Friday with representatives of France, Germany and the United Kingdom � the so-called E3 group � to discuss if there would be any follow-up to what was discussed at the recent G7 summit in Biarritz.

Mogherini added that EU member states "also with Russia and China and the Iranians continue to ensure that, first of all, there is full compliance from the Iranian side to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA." She pointed out that there had been some progress on INSTEX � a tool set up by the European Union to ease trade with Iran after the United States left the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran and those trading with it.