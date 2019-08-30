UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Wants To Save Iran Nuclear Deal, Would Welcome Progress Beyond JCPOA - Mogherini

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:27 PM

EU Wants to Save Iran Nuclear Deal, Would Welcome Progress Beyond JCPOA - Mogherini

The European Union wants to save Iran nuclear deal, but would welcome any extra progress beyond the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The European Union wants to save Iran nuclear deal, but would welcome any extra progress beyond the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Friday.

"My specific role, not just for the European Union but also for a clear mandate that we received by the UN Security Council, is to preserve the full implementation of the existing agreement. Again, if something else can be built on it, this would be welcomed and accompanied by the European Union," Mogherini told a press conference.

The EU top diplomat said that there had been a coordination meeting earlier on Friday with representatives of France, Germany and the United Kingdom � the so-called E3 group � to discuss if there would be any follow-up to what was discussed at the recent G7 summit in Biarritz.

Mogherini added that EU member states "also with Russia and China and the Iranians continue to ensure that, first of all, there is full compliance from the Iranian side to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA." She pointed out that there had been some progress on INSTEX � a tool set up by the European Union to ease trade with Iran after the United States left the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran and those trading with it.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Biarritz Tehran Progress United Kingdom United States All From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Solidarity with forcible disappeared persons acros ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS organised Rally’s in all campuses to demons ..

6 minutes ago

Overwhelming majority of Pakistanis (87%) think it ..

6 minutes ago

Schedule of Bangladesh women’s team to Pakistan ..

6 minutes ago

Sweden to Mediate Peaceful Settlement of Yemeni Cr ..

3 minutes ago

EU Prioritizes Diplomatic Dialogue With Iran Over ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.