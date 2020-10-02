EU Wants to See Inclusive Dialogue in Belarus, Hopes OSCE to Be Involved - Michel

The European Union wants to see an inclusive dialogue in Belarus and for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to play a role, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The European Union wants to see an inclusive dialogue in Belarus and for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to play a role, President of the European Council Charles Michel said Friday.

"We are in favor of an inclusive dialogue in Belarus and we hope that it will be possible for the OSCE to play a real and efficient role in order to improve the situation," Michel said, when asked about the sanctions the EU had imposed on Belarus.