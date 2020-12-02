UrduPoint.com
EU Wants To Settle Trade Disputes With New US Administration - Press Release

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:00 PM

EU Wants to Settle Trade Disputes With New US Administration - Press Release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The European Union is suggesting a new agenda for its relationship with the United States, which would include settling trade disputes, developing a security cooperation, among other things, according to a press release issued by the European Commission Wednesday.

Following the US presidential election in November, Democratic challenger Joe Biden was projected by the media as the winner. Incumbent President Donald Trump said he had ordered the start of the transition but would still contest the results.

"The EU wants to work closely with the US to solve bilateral trade irritants through negotiated solutions, to lead reform of the World Trade Organization, and to establish a new EU-US Trade and Technology Council," the EU's press release read.

The bloc is suggesting an additional specific dialogue on the responsibility of online platforms and tech giants.

"The EU is also looking to coordinate joint EU-US responses to promote regional and global stability, strengthen transatlantic and international security, including through a new EU-US Security and Defence Dialogue, and strengthen the multilateral system," the press release said.

The commission is inviting the European Council to "endorse this outline and proposed first steps as a roadmap for a new transatlantic agenda for global cooperation, ahead of its launch at an EU-US Summit in the first half of 2021."

