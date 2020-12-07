EU Wants to Work With US to Reform WHO, WTO, Reinforce Global Arms Control Regime

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The European union wants to work with the United States to reform the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) as well as on non-proliferation and arms control. the Council of the European Union said Monday in its Conclusions.

"It is time to renew joint EU-US efforts aimed at strengthening as well as reforming international organisations such as the World Health Organisation and the World Trade Organisation, and to work together to reinforce the global non-proliferation, disarmament and arms-control architecture," the conclusions of the council said.

The EU and the US need to work together on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as Iran nuclear deal, the council said.

The EU believes that, amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is especially important to work on a green economic recovery.

"In this context, the Council welcomes president-elect Biden's intention for the United States to re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change as soon as possible," the council said.