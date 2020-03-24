EU Warns About 'Battle of Narratives' as Coronavirus Takes Hold Globally

The European Commission sees some countries spinning the coronavirus story to win political points and blame others for the deadly pandemic, a spokesman told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The European Commission sees some countries spinning the coronavirus story to win political points and blame others for the deadly pandemic, a spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.

This "global battle of narratives," the spokesman said, "includes a geopolitical component that seeks to gain influence through deceptively spinning politics of generosity, spreading disinformation... about the origins of the virus in order to redirect blame and even undermine Europe's public health response."

Another EU official said at the daily press briefing that COVID-19 was being described as a "white people" disease in Latin America, where governments prevented European authorities from fetching their nationals home.

The spokesman reiterated EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's warning about a "massive infodemic campaign" unfolding around the world, which mixed inaccurate data with outright disinformation to the detriment of the diseased.

"In this battle of narratives we have also seen attempts to discredit the EU as such and in some instances European citizens have been stigmatized... This is unacceptable," the spokesman added.

He said he would not point the finger of blame at countries that engaged in such practices because this "happens in various regions and comes from various sources," and stressed that now was the time for solidarity in dealing with the virus and its consequences.