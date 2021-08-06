UrduPoint.com

EU Warns Afghan Rivals Power Grab Fraught With Cut Of Aid - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

EU Warns Afghan Rivals Power Grab Fraught With Cut of Aid - Spokesperson

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The European Union has warned the sides in the Afghan conflict that a violent seizure of power or the reestablishment of the so-called Islamic Emirate will result in Afghanistan's international isolation and cut-off from financial assistance, an EU spokesperson told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General, Enrique Mora, held a meeting with Afghan negotiation teams in Doha.

"He [Mora] reasserted that the reestablishment of an 'Islamic Emirate' or the military seizure of power will lead to the non-recognition and isolation of Afghanistan by the international community, while donors will stop providing financial support, which is wired through the government," the spokesperson said.

In order to continue to receive foreign aid, the Afghan rivals need to settle the conflict through dialgue, Mora told the negotiators in Doha, according to the spokesperson.

Mora also requested separate meetings with the Afghan delegations so as to evaluate the progress of the  intra-Afghan negotiations and the situation on the ground in Afghanistan itself, the spokesperson said.

Another round of talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) took place in mid-July and has not yet led to any results.

Violence in Afghanistan has been on the rise since foreign troops began to withdraw from the country. The troop pullout was a premise of the agreement reached by the Taliban and the United States in Doha in February of last year, conditional upon the radical group ceasing violence and cutting ties with terrorist organizations.

Earlier on Thursday, the EU condemned the new spike in violence in Afghanistan and called on the sides for a ceasefire. According to Brussels, the Taliban assault contradicts their stated commitment to settle the conflict peacefully.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia European Union Brussels Doha Progress Lead United States February From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Farrukh asks Nawaz to quit arrogance, complete his ..

Farrukh asks Nawaz to quit arrogance, complete his sentence in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 US, S. Korean Officials Hold First Meeting on Situ ..

US, S. Korean Officials Hold First Meeting on Situation on Korean Peninsula - St ..

6 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 28 more patients, infects 2,315 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 28 more patients, infects 2,315 others

6 minutes ago
 Murad inducts 4 more ministers, 3 advisors, 13 spe ..

Murad inducts 4 more ministers, 3 advisors, 13 special assistants

6 minutes ago
 Scientists identify protein causing Covid-related ..

Scientists identify protein causing Covid-related inflammation

6 minutes ago
 Administrator HMC reviews arrangements for Muharra ..

Administrator HMC reviews arrangements for Muharram

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.