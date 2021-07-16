EU Warns Against Any Acts of Violence in Mediterranean After Turkey Attacked Cypriot Ship

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The European Union condemns any acts of violence in the Mediterranean Sea, the EU spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy, Nabila Massrali, said on Friday, commenting on the recent incident with a Cypriot vessel.

Cyprus' CNA news agency reported earlier on Friday that a Turkish coast guard vessel opened fire on a Cypriot port and maritime police boat off Tylliria coast in the island's northwest while the latter was on a routine patrol. The incident took place at dawn some 11 nautical miles from the Kato Pyrgos Tylliria port. There were a total of four warning shots fired, CNA said.

"For the time being, we have no details on the reports and can, therefore, not comment on them. I would refer you to the Cypriot authorities. But as a general point, let me stress that any acts of violence by any actors in the Mediterranean are reprehensible and deplorable," Massrali told a briefing.

The EU is interested in "a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean and in the development of a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Turkey," the spokeswoman said, noting that Ankara pledged to develop "good neighborly relations" with Nicosia.

Turkey has long been at odds with Cyprus and Greece over a number of issues, including the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens and Nicosia have repeatedly voiced their strong objection to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones. The scramble for exclusive rights to the area is exacerbated by the presence of considerable gas deposits in the region.