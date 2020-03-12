EU warns against 'economic disruption' after Trump Europe travel ban

The EU will on Thursday assess the travel ban on Europe imposed by US President Donald Trump, European Council President Charles Michel said, adding

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The EU will on Thursday assess the travel ban on Europe imposed by US President Donald Trump, European Council President Charles Michel said, adding: "Economic disruption must be avoided.

"The tweet by Michel, who coordinates action by the leaders of the EU's 27 member states, followed an overnight decision by Trump to suspend travel from Europe -- but not Britain which is no longer part of the bloc -- to the US for 30 days in a bid to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.